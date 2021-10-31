Rookie goes from watching World Series to starting Game 5

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Tucker Davidson’s journey from World Series viewer to pitcher resulted in neither stardom nor shame. Davidson looked like the inexperienced pitcher he is, struggling to throw strikes. Five days after he watched the Series opener from a hotel in the Atlanta suburbs, the 25-year-old Braves left-hander allowed four runs — two earned — and got six outs in Game 5 against the Houston Astros. Added to the roster after Charlie Morton broke a leg during Game 1, Davidson followed Ian Anderson and Dylan Lee to become Atlanta’s third straight rookie starting pitcher — a Series first.