STAT WATCH: Houston, SMU combine for 2 of 4 100-yard returns

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Long kickoff returns came in bunches over the weekend. Four players ran back kicks 100 yards Saturday. That’s most in a single day since there were five maximum-distance returns Oct. 31, 2015. Two occurred in the same game. SMU’s Bryan Massey ran back the second-half kickoff against Houston and the Cougars’ Marcus Jones went all the way with 17 seconds left to produce his team’s 44-37 win. BYU’s Tyler Allgeier had 266 yards against Virginia for the top rushing performance. Caleb Williams’ six touchdown passes for Oklahoma against Texas Tech were most by a freshman since 2016.