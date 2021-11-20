Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Hintz became the first Dallas player to score two short-handed goals in a game. Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an empty-netter for the Stars. Both short-handed goals started with a 2-on-1 rush. Each time, Michael Raffl slid a pass across to Hintz inside the edge of the left faceoff circle, and he beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who made 29 saves. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 35 shots, allowing only a power-play goal by Brandon Saad in the second period.