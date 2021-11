RICHMOND, Ky. — Michael Moreno had 15 points and seven rebounds as Eastern Kentucky topped Albany 77-64. Cooper Robb had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (4-1). Devontae Blanton added 11 points. Jannson Williams had seven rebounds and four blocks. Matt Cerruti had 17 points for the Great Danes (0-4). Justin Neely added 15 points and nine rebounds.