No. 9 Oklahoma St. in B12 title game with 23-0 win over Tech

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State is going to play for a championship because of its dominating defense. Oklahoma State wrapped up its first spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 23-0 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night, completely throttling an offense that hadn’t been shut out since 1997. The Cowboys have allowed only one offensive touchdown over their past four games, but this was their first shutout on the road since 1995. Spencer Sanders threw a touchdown and ran for another score, and Tanner Brown kicked three field goals for the Cowboys (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 9). The defense limited Texas Tech, which had scored in 302 consecutive games, to 108 total yards that included a 25-yard pass on the final drive.