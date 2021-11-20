North Dakota State romps to 52-24 victory over South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw a touchdown pass and added one of North Dakota State’s six rushing scores as the Bison rolled to a 52-24 victory over South Dakota. Tamerik Williams opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter. Miller connected with Phoenix Sproles for a 75-yard touchdown and then scored on an 8-yard run to make it 21-0 after one quarter. Christian Watson’s 43-yard TD run gave the Bison (10-1, 7-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the latest FCS coaches poll, a 28-0 lead just three minutes into the second quarter.