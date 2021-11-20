Richmond downs William & Mary; takes overall series lead

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw for 188 yards and a touchdown and Richmond beat William & Mary 20-17. Mancuso’ 47-yard scoring pass to Jasiah Williams with 10:07 left made it 20-10. Darius Wilson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Zach Burdick with 2:33 left to reduce the Tribe’s deficit to three. William & Mary got the ball back after Richmond turned it over on downs but barely made it past midfield and time expired. Bronson Yoder finished with 134 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown for the Tribe.