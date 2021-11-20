Self’s 5 TDs lead Stephen F. Austin past Lamar, 42-6

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trae Self ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as Stephen F. Austin steamrolled Lamar 42-6 in the regular season finale. The Lumberjacks came into the game ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches Poll and won their fifth straight game. Self squeezed over from the 1 twice in the first quarter to put SFA up 14-0. After Bailey Giffen got the Cardinals on the board with a 32-yard field goal, Self threw a nine-yard strike to Jeremiah Miller and a 7-yard strike to Lawton Rikel.