Timberwolves lead by as many as 45; beat Grizzlies 138-95

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 23 as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to their third straight win with a 138-95 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points in a game Minnesota led by as many as 44, their biggest lead in a game this season and the Grizzlies’ largest deficit. Ja Morant tied a season-low with 11 points for Memphis, which had won two in a row. Desmond Bane scored 21 points for the Grizzlies. He kept Memphis in the game early hitting his first three 3s in the first quarter.