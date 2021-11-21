Aubrey Joens leads No. 14 Iowa St. women past Southern 96-55

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aubrey Joens hit 5 3-pointers for the second-straight game and increased her career best to 21 points to lead No. 14 Iowa State to a 96-55 win over Southern. Big sister Ashley Joens added 16 points, Lexie Donarski 15 and Nyamer Diew 13 off the bench for the Cyclones. Emily Ryan had a career high 13 assists and nine points. Donarski and Ashley Joens had three 3-pointers as Iowa State was 16-34 from distance and shot 48% overall. Aubrey Jones matched her career high with nine rebounds as the Cyclones won the boards 49-34. Nakia Kincey paced the Jaguars with 12 points.