Chubb runs for 130, Browns hold off winless Lions 13-10

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards as the Cleveland Browns held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset and keep Detroit winless with a sloppy 13-10 victory over the Lions. Chubb returned to Cleveland’s lineup after a one-game absence due to COVID-19. The star running back caught a 5-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield and then helped the Browns run out the clock. With Cleveland’s crowd chanting his name before every snap Chubb gained 36 yards on the final drive as the Browns chewed up the last 2:29. D’Andre Swift had 136 yards and 57-yard TD for the Lions, who fell to 0-9-1.