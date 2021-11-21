Howard’s triple-double leads No. 19 Kentucky women 92-47

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had the third triple-double in Kentucky history to lead the 19th-ranked Wildcats to a 92-47 win over Winthrop. Howard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists — plus five steals — for the first UK triple-double since Makayla Epps (21-11-12) on Nov. 18, 2015. Dre’una Edwards added 20 points and Robyn Benton 14 among the five Kentucky players in double figures. Jaelyn Royal scored 11 to lead Winthrop