Madrid cruises to win over Granada, retakes league lead

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has cruised to a 4-1 win over 10-man Granada to reclaim first place in the Spanish league. Marco Asensio, Nacho Fernández, Vinícius Júnior and Ferland Mendy scored a goal each to give Madrid its fourth straight straight victory in all competitions. Carlo Ancelotti’s team reached 30 points from 13 league matches. It has two points more than both Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Sociedad hosts Valencia later Sunday with a chance to return to the top of the standings. Granada played a man down from the 67th as midfielder Ramón Rodríguez was sent off for a hard sliding tackle on Vinícius Júnior.