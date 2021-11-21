Skip to Content
Molinar, Moore spark Mississippi St past Morehead St 66-46

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar tossed in 15 points, Shakeel Moore scored 13 and the pair combined to spark an 8-0 run to open the second half as Mississippi State pulled away for a 66-46 victory over Morehead State. Moore hit a jumper to open the second half, Molinar followed with a three-point play before Moore buried a 3 as the Bulldogs (4-0) scored the first eight points to turn a 29-28 halftime lead into a 37-28 advantage with 16:15 left to play. The Eagles (2-3) never got closer than six points the rest of the way. Tray Hollowell was the lone Eagle to reach double figures, scoring 10.

