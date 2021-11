VERMILLION, S.D. — Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a career-high 25 points as South Dakota topped Tennessee State 83-66. Perrott-Hunt made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (3-1). Mason Archambault had 16 points and Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Carlos Marshall Jr. had 16 points for the Tigers (1-3).