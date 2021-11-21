Poole, Wiggins have 30-point outings, Warriors beat Raptors

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 119-104. Poole shot 10 for 13 with eight 3-pointers and became the first Warriors player aside from Stephen Curry with consecutive 30-point outings since D’Angelo Russell did so in three in a row from Dec. 27, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020. Curry scored just 12 points but had eight assists after the reigning scoring champion sat out a 105-102 win at Detroit on Friday night to rest his sore hip.