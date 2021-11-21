Purdue beats Villanova 80-74 to win Tip-Off tournament

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each added 12 points for the Boilermakers. They dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26. Justin Moore had 19 points, Caleb Daniels added 17 and Collin Gillespie had 14 for 3-2 Villanova. The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime, scored the first five points in the second half and were up 57-46 after a 3-pointer by Daniels with nine minutes left. But 5-0 Purdue outscored them 34-17 the rest of the way.