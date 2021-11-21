Ravens’ Jackson inactive against Bears because of illness

CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for the game against the Chicago Bears because of an illness. Jackson’s absence is a huge blow for the Ravens as they try to bounce back from a loss at Miami and maintain their slim lead in the AFC North over Pittsburgh. With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley is set to make his first career start. A second-year pro from Utah, Huntley has appeared in four games. Jackson, the 2019 MVP, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness wasn’t COVID-19.