Sebastian Blanco scores twice, Timbers beat Minnesota 3-1

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal and adding an insurance score and the Portland Timbers eliminated Minnesota United from the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 opening-round victory Sunday. The fourth-seeded Timbers advanced to play the top-seeded Rapids in Colorado on Thanksgiving Day. Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller was held out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. He announced his test results on Twitter just before kickoff. Larrys Mabiala also scored for Portland. Franco Fragapane opened the scoring for Minnesota.