Bale and Hazard out of Real Madrid match against Sheriff

MADRID (AP) — Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard have not been included in Real Madrid’s squad for the Champions League match at Sheriff because of health issues. Both players were not available for coach Carlo Ancelotti after returning from the international break and missed the team’s 4-1 win at Granada in the Spanish league on Sunday. Hazard is yet to fully recover from a stomach virus. Bale hurt a calf muscle with Wales. Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Mariano Díaz and Luka Jovic will be the forwards available on Wednesday.