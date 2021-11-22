Brown, Williams return to Celtics’ lineup to face Rockets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III returned from injuries to start for the Boston Celtics in their game against the one-win Houston Rockets. Brown, an All Star last season, missed the previous eight games with a right hamstring injury. He’s the team’s leading scorer at 25.6 points per game, slightly ahead of Jayson Tatum’s 25.5. Coach Ime Udoka says Brown will play about 24 minutes in limited stints. Williams, the starting center, was out the previous three games with soreness in his left knee.