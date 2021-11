RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 22 points as Richmond beat Hofstra 81-68. Nathan Cayo had 18 points and five assists for Richmond (3-2). Jacob Gilyard added 17 points and six assists. Grant Golden had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Zach Cooks had 18 points for the Pride (1-4). Darlinstone Dubar added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Kvonn Cramer had 15 points and eight rebounds.