BRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish has broken two ribs and suffered a “small collapsed lung” during a crash at a track event in Belgium. His team said in a statement that Cavendish spent Sunday night in the Ghent University Hospital following the incident at the Ghent Six Day. The 36-year-old Cavendish has enjoyed a revival this season, equaling Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour de France stage wins in July.