Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

By JOE YERDON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Roslovic and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov each scored their first two goals of the season for Columbus. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games. Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored within the first 55 seconds of the second, a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period.