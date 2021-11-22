Rozier’s late 3-pointer helps Hornets over Wizards, 109-103

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth three-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 109-103 on Monday night. LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte win its last six of seven. Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18 and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Wizards trailed by as many as 17 in the second half.