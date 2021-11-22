Southgate signs new contract with England through 2024

LONDON (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract through to the end of 2024. Southgate is one of England’s most successful coaches after leading the team to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the European Championship final this year. He says “it remains an incredible privilege to lead this team.” The deal keeps Southgate in charge for next year’s World Cup in Qatar and Euro 2024 in Germany. Southgate took the England job on a permanent basis in November 2016 and is leading one of the country’s most talented squads for several years.