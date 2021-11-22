Watson helps Providence cruise past Northwestern 77-72

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nate Watson scored 16 points to lead five in double figures as undefeated Providence never trailed and beat previously unbeaten Northwestern 77-72 in the Roman Legends Classic. Providence (5-0) advances to play Virginia in the tournament championship on Tuesday. Jared Bynum scored 15 points for the Friars. Brycen Goodine added 12 points and Noah Horchler and Al Durham had 11 apiece. Boo Buie scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead Northwestern (4-1). Pete Nance added 20 points. Northwestern pulled within five points inside the final minute, with Buie’s 3-pointer getting the Wildcats to 75-70 with 12 seconds to play.