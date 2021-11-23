AP source: Zach Wilson to return as QB for Jets vs. Texans

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Zach Wilson will return as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Texans in Houston. The No. 2 overall pick in April missed the past four games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee. The knee checked out and Wilson will be back, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the decision. The Athletic first reported Wilson will start for the first time since being injured on Oct. 24. Wilson’s return comes as backup quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.