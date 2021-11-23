Lightning C Point expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks because of an upper-body injury. The two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning announced the timeline before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Point appeared to favor his left shoulder or arm after crashing hard into to the end boards after being tripped in the third period of Saturday night’s 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He hit the crossbar on the ensuing penalty shot and was able to finish the game. Point, who had an NHL-best 14 goals in last season’s playoffs, sat out Sunday’s game against Minnesota.