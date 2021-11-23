Mediation set for Blackhawks, former player in assault case

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

A former player who sued the Chicago Blackhawks has agreed to mediation in hopes of settling the case. Kyle Beach says the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against assistant coach Bradley Aldrich in 2010. An investigation commissioned by the team largely found that to be true. The fallout included top executives losing their jobs and an NHL fine of $2 million. Mediation is set to begin in December.