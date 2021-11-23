Real Salt Lake eliminates Sounders in penalty shootout

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Justen Glad scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a penalty shootout, and Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 6-5 in the tiebreaker after a scoreless game to eliminate the Sounders in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Real Salt Lake won despite failing to record a shot in the 120 minutes of regulation and extra time. It was the first time in league history a team failed to register a shot in a playoff match. Despite all that, RSL was perfect in the shootout — and David Ochoa saved Kelyn Rowe’s attempt in the sixth round. Glad’s winning shot was deflected by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei, hit one post, rolled to the other and trickled over the goal line for the winning score.