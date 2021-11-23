Smith LB to RB to lead Big 12 quintet of 1,000-yard rushers
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
The Big 12’s leading rusher was tackling running backs at the end of last season. Abram Smith had 1,249 yards rushing for ninth-ranked Baylor after being a starting linebacker the final four games in 2020. Iowa State junior Breece Hall has rushed for a TD in 23 consecutive games to tie an FBS record. The Big 12 doesn’t yet have a 3,000-yard passer of 1,000-yard receiver this year. But Smith and Hall are among the league’s national-best five 1,000-yard rushers already. There is the chance to add two more in the last regular-season games this week.