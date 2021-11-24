AP source: Pirates bring back 1B Tsutsugo on 1-year deal

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo. A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Tsutsugo on a $4 million, 1-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it had not been formally announced. The deal is pending a physical. Tsutsugo, 29, joined the Pirates in August after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played well over the final six weeks of the season, hitting .268 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games while splitting time between first base, left field and right field.