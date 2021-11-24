AP Top 25 Podcast: Who will fill all these coaching jobs?

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Florida was added to the lengthy list of schools looking for a head football coach that already includes LSU and USC. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bruce Feldman from Fox joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss who is going to fill all these jobs. The same names pop up as possible candidates for most of the big schools. Who is available? Depends of the status of their current team in a lot of cases. Oregon’s Mario Cristobal could be more apt to be lured back home to Miami now that the Ducks are no longer chasing a College Football Playoff spot. Maybe not being in that race makes Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier more gettable? Plus, a preview of a loaded rivalry week schedule with high-stakes games across the country.