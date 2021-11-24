Goncalves scores 2 as Sporting Lisbon beats Dortmund

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pedro Goncalves has made the most of defensive blunders to score twice as Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and eliminate its German opponent. The win left Sporting second in Group C. It is three points ahead of Dortmund with a superior head-to-head record. Ajax has won the group. Goncalves tried for a hat trick when he stepped up to take a late penalty. His shot was saved before teammate Pedro Porro headed in the rebound.