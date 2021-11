FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Tevian Jones had 16 points for Southern Utah (3-3). Maizen Fausett added 14 points and nine rebounds. Marquis Moore had 10 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points for the Falcons (2-4). Josiah Fulcher added 11 points.