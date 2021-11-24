Leipzig thrashes Club Brugge 5-0 in Champions League

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Club Brugge has endured a humiliation at home in the Champions League. It slumped to a 5-0 loss to Leipzig that ended the Belgian champion’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stage. Leipzig’s biggest European win lifted the German side to third place in Group A. It’s level on four points with last-place Brugge. Both teams can’t finish in the top two and can only hope for a spot in the Europa League. Manchester City beat PSG 2-1 to win the group, with the French team guaranteed second place.