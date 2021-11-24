Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract to stay, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could have left for LSU or the NFL. The landmark deal funded by donors was announced on Wednesday night. The 12th-ranked Spartans close the regular season against Penn State on Saturday at home. Only Alabama’s Nick Saban is paid more on an annual basis. Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.