NFL teams on Thanksgiving schedule all coming off loss

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Maybe the NFL teams set to play on Thanksgiving got caught looking ahead to the holiday extravaganza. All six squads playing on Thursday lost in their lead-up to the Thanksgiving game, marking the first time since 2001 that every team playing on the holiday lost its previous contest. Back then there were only two Thanksgiving games, with Detroit hosting Green Bay and Dallas hosting Denver. This year there are six teams on the schedule, with Detroit, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans and Buffalo all looking to get rid of the bad taste of a loss.