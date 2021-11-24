No. 18 BYU improves to 5-0, beats Texas Southern 81-64

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas had 18 points and seven assists to lead No. 18 BYU to an 81-64 victory over Texas Southern. Fousseyni Traore scored 13 points while Alex Barcello scored 12 and Gavin Baxter added 11 for the Cougars. Gideon George had 10 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. BYU improved to 5-0 this season and 12-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. P.J. Henry led the winless Tigers with 21 points. Brison Gresham added 12 points and nine rebounds for Texas Southern, which fell to 0-4 all-time against BYU.