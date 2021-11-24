No. 6 Baylor beats Arizona State 75-63 at Battle 4 Atlantis

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — L.J. Cryer had 15 points and sixth-ranked Baylor beat Arizona State 75-63 to wrap up first-round play at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Matthew Mayer added 14 for the national champion Bears. Baylor had five players score in double figures. D.J. Horne scored 20 points to lead Arizona State. The Sun Devils shot 36% and committed 15 turnovers compared to eight for the Bears. Baylor has won 11 straight games dating to last season’s title run. Baylor led by 14 points at halftime and pushed that margin to 22 points after the break.