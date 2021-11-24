Outfielder Nick Plummer agrees to 1-year deal with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Nick Plummer has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Mets. The 25-year-old spent last season in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league system. He hit .280 with 20 doubles, six triples, 15 homers, 54 RBIs and 13 steals for Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. The Mets said second baseman Robinson Canó, who is returning from a one-season suspension following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, was removed from the Estrellas Orientales roster in the Dominican Winter League because of lower back discomfort. Canó was prescribed physical therapy and is considered week to week.