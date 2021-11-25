Jonathan David growing into scoring machine for Lille

LILLE, France (AP) — Jonathan David had struggled to find his mark at French club Lille. The Canada forward joined the northern side in 2020 and needed 13 matches before finding the net. Since then, he has transformed into one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. At 21, David is the French league top scorer. His goal midweek in a 1-0 victory against Salzburg in the Champions League was his 12th this season in all competitions. Only Erling Haaland (13 goals) has scored more in all competitions among players born in 2000 or later in the top five European leagues.