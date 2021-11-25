Martin Kaymer to take 3 months off for birth of child

BERLIN (AP) — Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer has told a German golf magazine he is taking three months off for the birth of his first child. Kaymer expects to become a father in January at home in Germany and says he’s looking to live in Florida with his family after the baby is born. He doesn’t expect to play again until March. Kaymer won the PGA Championship in 2010 and the U.S. Open in 2014 but hasn’t won a tournament since. Kaymer is ranked 118th in the world and placed 49th in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai this season.