Ski star Feuz laments lack of ski buzz in Olympic host China

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Beat Feuz is not thrilled about heading to Beijing for the Winter Games in February. It will his third straight Olympics in a host nation with little ski tradition and small crowds. Feuz says that’s “unfortunate.” He is the expected favorite in the men’s downhill race due on Feb. 6. Beijing is set to be his third straight Olympics lacking the atmosphere of classic European races in January. His says his previous Olympics in Sochi and Pyeongchang were a “culture shock” after the atmosphere at storied downhill venues Wengen and Kitzbühel. Feuz also says “these are difficult times” hosting Olympics during the pandemic.