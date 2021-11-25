Syracuse builds big halftime lead, beats Arizona State 92-84

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 17 of his 23 points before halftime to help Syracuse build a huge lead and beat Arizona State 92-84 in the consolation round at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Jesse Edwards added a career-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting for the Orange. Syracuse ran off an 18-2 run to close the first half and lead 48-30 at the break. Marreon Jackson scored 17 points to lead six double-figure scorers for the Sun Devils. Arizona State made 11 second-half 3-pointers. Syracuse next meets No. 19 Auburn in the fifth-place game. Arizona State faces Loyola Chicago in the seventh-place game.