2 Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Two Auburn University students have won the $1 million first-place prize in a fishing tournament. The event was the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships. Logan Parks and Tucker Smith topped 350 teams in the three-day event at Table Rock Lake in Ridgedale, Missouri, pulling in five fish last Sunday for a total of 16.41 pounds. Parks and Smith each also went home with a 2022 Toyota Tundra CrewMax truck and a Nitro Z21 bass boat. The second-place team of Joseph Nicholson and Gary Sterkel, both of Cleveland, will share a $200,000 prize. The tournament airs Sunday, Dec. 5 on NBC.