Curry scores 32 points as Warriors top Trail Blazers 118-103

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-103 for their sixth straight victory. Anfernee Simons hit a 3-pointer with 5:31 left that pulled Portland within 100-92 only for Curry to connect from long range the next two Warriors possessions. Simons scored 19 points off the bench with five 3s. Damian Lillard ended his streak of nine straight games with 20 or more points as he finished with 16 points playing back home in the Bay Area.