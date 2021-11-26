Holcomb still chasing dream of becoming NFL head coach

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — As an African American growing up in Queens, New York, Al Holcomb spent his Sundays watching Tom Landry and the Dallas Cowboys on television and dreaming of one day becoming an NFL head coach. The 51-year-old Holcomb has spent more than a quarter-century chasing that dream — one that eludes him to this day. He has plenty of experience working 26 years as an assistant coach including the last 12 at the NFL level. He’s been to two Super Bowls, winning one with the New York Giants, and has coached the likes of Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Patrick Peterson and Chandler Jones. Yet Holcomb is still hoping to land his first interview for one of the NFL’s coveted 32 head coaching jobs, which currently are held by only five minorities, three of whom are Black.