Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz part after 9 seasons

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz are parting ways after nine seasons leading the Bulldogs that included seven straight bowl appearances. The school announced Holtz would coach the Bulldogs’ final game Saturday against Rice. La. Tech is 3-8 heading into its season finale. The Bulldogs have not finished with losing record under Holtz since 2013, his first year at the school. Holtz is 64-49 with Louisiana Tech, including 6-1 in bowl games.